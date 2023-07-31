Angels acquire C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk in trade with Colorado for 2 minor leaguers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. The Angels sent minor league pitchers Mason Albright and Jake Madden to the Rockies in the deal that brought two former Angels first-round draft picks back to the team. The Angels are fighting to end their MLB-worst streaks of seven consecutive losing seasons and eight consecutive non-playoff seasons, but their efforts have been endangered by injuries that have seriously compromised their big league depth. They have a major league-leading 17 players on their injured lists.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 31, 8am