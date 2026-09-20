Anderson tosses 7 shutout innings, Mariners beat Rockies to avoid elimination

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Kade Anderson tossed seven shutout innings, Dominic Canzone drove in two runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday to stave off elimination from playoff contention.

Anderson (2-2), in the longest of his six starts since making his major league debut Aug. 22 at the Chicago Cubs, followed his worst outing with his best. He gave up three hits, struck out a career-high seven and didn’t walk a batter.

His performance kept Seattle’s slim postseason hopes alive. The Mariners (73-83) gained a game on Texas in the AL West and avoided, temporarily, being eliminated from the AL wild-card race.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz left the game after walking TJ Rumfield with one out in the ninth. Muñoz bent over flexing his right arm after missing on a 98 mph fastball, bringing out the trainer. Manager Dan Wilson said Munoz’s issue was with his right knee He was replaced by Eduard Bazardo, who got the final two outs around a walk for his first save.

Colorado catcher Hunter Goodman hit his 39th homer off Muñoz.

Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who entered Sunday with a 7.41 ERA in three September starts, set down the first 10 batters before running into trouble in the fourth. He walked Randy Arozarena, and he scored from first on Canzone’s single to center.

Canzone gave Seattle a 2-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off of Ryan Feltner.

Colorado’s best scoring opportunity against Anderson was in the sixth inning when Jake McCarthy tripled with one out. Anderson got Connor Norby looking for the second out and struck out Goodman to end the inning.

Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros was a late scratch with back spasms.

Up next

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (12-10, 3.69 ERA) faces the Astros on Tuesday night to open the season-ending homestand.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.38) opens the final home series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

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