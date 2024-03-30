Alek Thomas hits 3-run homer, Merrill Kelly superb on mound, D-backs beat Rockies 7-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas hit a three-run homer, Merrill Kelly threw 6 2/3 quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Friday night.

Thomas had his big moment in the sixth, connecting on a slider up in the zone from Jake Bird, launching it deep into the right-field seats for a 7-1 lead.

Joc Pederson had four hits, including a double. It was the veteran's first game with the Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte added three hits, a walk and a stolen base.

The Diamondbacks got their scoring started with back-to-back solo homers in the first from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker. It was Gurriel's second homer of the season — he also went deep in a 16-1 win in the opener.