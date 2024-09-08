Watch Now
Adames, Sánchez hit back-to-back homers in 1st inning as Brewers defeat Rockies 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames and Gary Sánchez hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. William Contreras later added a two-run shot and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Rookie right-hander Tobias Myers recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings to help Milwaukee avoid a fourth consecutive loss. The NL Central-leading Brewers are the only major league team without a losing streak of at least four games this season. Adames hit his 30th homer and increased his RBI total to 101. Adames is the first Brewers shortstop ever to have a 30-homer, 100-RBI season.

