Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Abrams' single caps 4-run 9th inning as Nationals rally for 5-4 win over Rockies

APTOPIX Rockies Nationals Baseball
Nick Wass/AP
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, center, is doused by teammate Lane Thomas (28) after a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. Abrams drove in the game-winning run. The Nationals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
APTOPIX Rockies Nationals Baseball
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 17:34:35-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams' two-run single capped a four-run ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4.

Lane Thomas and Jeimer Candelario opened the ninth with walks against Daniel Bard. Joey Meneses singled to load the bases.

Keibert Ruiz was out on an infield fly, but Bard hit Dominic Smith with a pitch walk in a run to make it 4-2. Stone Garrett was out on a slow roller before Candelario scored Washington's third run.

Luis Garcia was intentionally walked and Ildemaro Vargas drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game.

Matt Koch came on to face Abrams, who grounded a single between first and second to score pinch runner Michael Chavis for the winning run.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018