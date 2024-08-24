Aaron Judge hits his MLB-leading 49th homer as the Yankees beat the Rockies 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 49th home run of the season Friday night, helping the New York Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Judge homered for the fourth straight game, sending a 388-foot shot to left-center off Kyle Freeland (3-6) in the sixth inning.

In earlier at-bats, Judge grounded into a double play and lined out. He popped out to third base in his final at-bat in the eighth.

Judge has eight homers in his last 11 games and 17 homers in his last 34. He is one home run shy of becoming just the fifth player in history to record three 50-homer seasons.

Giancarlo Stanton homered for New York in the fourth inning.