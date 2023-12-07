Rockies' vice president of international scouting wins International Scout of the Year honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn — The vice president of international scouting and development for the Colorado Rockies was honored as the International Scout of the Year this week.

Rolando Fernandez has been with the Rockies for 31 seasons, and will enter his 32nd in 2024. He has been in his current position for 10 seasons. He oversees all aspects of international scouting and player development.

He accepted the honor on Wednesday at the 39th annual Scout of the Year Awards reception in Nashville, Tenn.

He is the fifth scout in franchise history to earn the Scout of the Year honors, which has included:



Current Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt (2019 West Coast Scout of the Year)

Current Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Scouting Danny Montgomery (2018 East Coast Scout of the Year)

Pat Daugherty (2005 Midwest Scout of the Year)

Bruce Andrew (1998 West Coast Scout of the Year)

Fernandez was previously honored as the Rockies’ 2005 Herb Hippauf Scouting Award recipient for loyalty, dedication and commitment to doing what is best for the team. He was also previously named the Rockies’ Player Development Man of the Year in 1999, the team said.

He coached the Rockies’ Arizona Rookie League club from 1994-97, and the High-A Visalia affiliate for half of the 1993 season, according to his bio on the Rockies website. Prior to that, he played three years in the Chicago Cubs organization, which he joined in 1990.

