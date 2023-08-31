Watch Now
Reynoso scores twice, leads Minnesota United over Rapids 3-0

Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) works with the ball between Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, left, and forward Calvin Harris (14) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 11:05 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 01:05:20-04

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored twice in the first 28 minutes to propel Minnesota United to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Reynoso gave Minnesota United (9-8-8) the lead for good in the 18th minute on a penalty kick after drawing a foul on Colorado's Ralph Priso. Reynoso picked up his sixth goal of the season 10 minutes later, scoring unassisted for a 2-0 lead.

The score was 3-0 at halftime after Teemu Pukki took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 43rd minute and scored. It was Pukki's second goal in his fifth start and sixth appearance since joining the league.

Dayne St. Clair finished with five saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season for Minnesota United.

Marko Ilic stopped four shots in his fifth start of the season for Colorado (3-12-10).

