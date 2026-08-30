Reggie Cannon, Adam Beaudry lead Rapids to 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Defender Reggie Cannon scored early in the second half and keeper Adam Beaudry wasn't tested for his first clean sheet in his third career start as the Colorado Rapids kept Real Salt Lake reeling with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Cannon used his head to score off a corner kick from Youssef Maziz in the 58th minute for the winner. It was the second goal this season for Cannon and his fifth in 114 career matches. Maziz has two assists in his first four league appearances.

The 20-year-old Beaudry had started one match in each of the two previous seasons for Colorado (10-11-1).

Rafael Cabral saved three shots for Real Salt Lake (8-9-4).

Colorado was coming off a 3-0 road loss to San Diego FC after three straight shutout victories. The Rapids have been on the plus or minus side of a clean sheet in seven straight matches. Their last five home wins have all been by shutouts.

Real Salt Lake finished 0-3-2 in August and is winless since a 2-1 home victory over the Rapids on May 16, a span of eight straight.

Up next

Colorado: At Columbus Crew on Saturday.