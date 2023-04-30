Watch Now
Rapids, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 30, 2023
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — William Yarbrough had five saves for Colorado and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for Vancouver as the Rapids and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw.

Colorado (1-3-6) was trying to beat Vancouver (2-2-5) in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2015.

The Whitecaps improved to 5-1-2 in their last eight matches at home.

Only LAFC (21) and the Philadelphia Union (20) have more wins than the 19 of Vancouver, since the Whitecaps returned to BC Place in late August of 2021.

Vancouver ups its mark to 2-0-5 in its last seven matches overall with clean sheets in four straight.

The Whitecaps last posted four straight shutouts in 2014.

