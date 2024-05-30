Rapids midfielder, Colorado native called up to U.S. Men's Olympic Team

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett has been called up to the U.S. Men's Olympic Team for two upcoming matches against Japan.

Bassett, a former MLS 22 under 22 prospect, has started all 15 matches for Colorado this season, logging five goals and two assists in those contests.

The 22-year-old Littleton native holds Rapids club records for goals (24), assists (14) and minutes (7,810) by a homegrown player. Bassett joined the Rapids academy back in 2017.

Bassett will play with the U.S. Men's Olympic Team for two international friendly matches against Japan on June 7 and June 11 in Kansas City.

The final Men's Olympic Team roster will be announced in the coming weeks. Head coach Marko Mitrović is restricted to players under the age of 23, but he is allowed three overage players on his team.

The 2024 Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament is set for July 24 through August 9. The U.S. team is set to make its first appearance in the Summer Olympic Games since 2008.