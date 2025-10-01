Rapids eye rowdy weekend at Real Salt Lake with playoff positioning on the line

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids are heading into enemy territory this weekend in Salt Lake City, with the Rocky Mountain Cup and playoff positioning on the line.

"It means the world to us," said Rapids homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett. "All the Colorado kids growing up feel a little bit different going into this game."

Rivalry games mean a little bit more, but when Colorado's soccer club travels West to take on their nemesis, Real Salt Lake, the volume gets cranked up to 11.

"They've got some tough and rowdy fans on the other side of the [Rocky Mountains]," said Bassett. "They give you a bit of stick, probably more so than other teams in the league. We need to feed off that. I think the best games are when both sides care. These games against [Real Salt Lake] every single time you feel that pressure."

In an attempt to even the odds in the stands, the Rapids are sending roughly 100 fans via bus to Salt Lake City for Saturday night's second leg in the 2025 battle for the Rocky Mountain Cup.

"The fact that our fans get behind us for this Rocky Mountain Cup, they're great," said Rapids head coach Chris Armas. "The fact that they'll be in that building when all will be decided is even better."

With the Rapids winning the first match of the season against Salt Lake 1-0 back in May, a win, draw, or loss by no more than one goal on Saturday will send Colorado home with the Cup once again after hoisting the trophy last season.

In addition to the hardware, a win would put even more distance between the Rapids and their rivals in this year's race for the MLS playoffs. Heading into the weekend, Colorado sits inside the playoff picture in 8th place in the Western Conference — a mere three points ahead of Real Salt Lake in 11th place.

To claim victory, both Armas and Bassett believe keeping things simple is the key to success.

"Stick to who we are, and I feel good about our chances," said Armas.

"I think if we're good in transition, [we'll win]," said Bassett. "This team can be hurt in transition. When we win the ball, we'll be playing forward quickly. I think we'll have a lot of success this weekend."