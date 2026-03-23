Paxten Aaronson scores twice to propel Rapids to 4-1 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson scored a goal in each half, Wayne Frederick's first career goal was the go-ahead score and the Colorado Rapids rolled to a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Aaronson gave Colorado (3-2-0) the lead in the 12th minute, but Shapi Suleymanov scored for the first time this season — in the 44th — to pull Sporting KC (1-3-1) even.

The tie lasted until the second minute of stoppage time when Frederick scored unassisted for a 2-1 lead at halftime. It was the 15th career appearance for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Rafael Navarro added an insurance goal in the 71st minute before picking up an assist when Aaronson capped the scoring four minutes later.

Aaronson, 22, has seven goals in 49 matches with 18 career starts. Navarro has three goals and three assists this season and 31 and 13, respectively, in 80 career matches.

Zack Steffen finished with two saves for the Rapids.

John Pulskamp saved four shots for Sporting KC.

Colorado is won of seven clubs in the Western Conference to post three victories through the first five matches.

Up next

Colorado: Visits Toronto FC on April 4.

Kansas City: Visits Real Salt Lake on April 4.

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This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Paxten Aaronson’s name.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer