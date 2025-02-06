Colorado cheerleaders earn spot in national competition in Orlando

PARKER, Colo. — The Momentum Allstars' prep cheer team is setting its sights on Orlando.

Team Shock received a bid to the Prep Grand Nationals competition after placing first in their division and earning the title of home-level grand champions twice during this season.

The trip will be the first time this group of athletes are competing out of state.

"It's the first time a prep team at our gym has received a bid to go to a year-end event," said co-coach Leah Church. "That's really cool."

Team Shock includes girls between the ages of 7 and 13 with a wide range of cheerleading experience.

"We had a rough season last year," said co-coach Marquita Blackwell Hux. "This year we've been able to get it together, be more confident and win."

They've won three out of their four competitions thus far, placing second in the very first event of the season.

"This team is so special," said Church. "They love it. They come in ready to work, they listen to us ... most of the time."

For the coaches, this is a special time for them to give back to a new cheerleading generation.

"Cheer helped me through a lot of things when I was younger," said Blackwell Hux. "Being able to go out and perform on that floor and entertain people, it made me feel rewarded."

The team is filled with big personalities — which is great for cheerleading — and they've built the confidence necessary to perform their best when the spotlight is brightest.

"[We] make sure we motivate them. We keep them excited about cheer," said Blackwell Hux. "I think they're feeling more confident in who they are."

The trip to Orlando may create some anxiety, but they're hoping this national challenge creates stronger bonds and lifelong memories.

"[We want to show] them how great it can get in cheerleading and how big this world is," said Church. "They're creating bonds, work ethic and respect. Hopefully, it will really carry them through life."

In order to help these girls get the most out of their trip, the team created a GoFundMe online fundraiser for anyone interested in helping them make those memories.

"[All the money is] going towards the main things for competing," said Church. "Hopefully they'll be able to get the team gifts and maybe a little bonding activity while we're down there if we're able to meet more than our goal."

If you'd like to help support Team Shock's trip to Grand Nationals, check out their GoFundMe page here.