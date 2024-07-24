Women's boxing fights its way to parity with the men's game, just 12 years after its Olympic debut

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Just 12 years after women's boxing was added to the Olympic program, the sport is still growing rapidly. In Paris, half of the boxers in the field will be women for the first time. They will compete in a record six weight classes, which created opportunities for fighters like Britain's Charley Davison to extend their Olympic careers. Many of the fighters competing in Paris watched the first women's boxing tournament from London as girls, and they were hooked on the sport. Women's boxing has also proliferated as a professional sport, with hundreds of fighters now making a career out of an often-discounted sport.

