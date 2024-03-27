USA Basketball unveils 3x3 Men's Team that will be headed to the Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Basketball announced its roster for the 3x3 Men's Team that will be competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The four-man team consists of Cheyenne Mountain Alum Canyon Barry, Jimmer Fredette, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

USA Basketball

This team was chosen from a group of 16 athletes who competed against each other in training camps located in Colorado Springs.

Canyon Barry a Colorado Springs native and Cheyenne Mountain alum returned to Colorado Springs in 2023 to secure a spot in the 3x3 National Team competing in the Paris Games. After a successful Division I college career and a stint in the NBA G-League, Barry began playing 3x3 and fell in love with it.

Barry is no stranger to the 3x3 scene, representing Team USA in FIBA 3x3 World Cups. Barry won silver in 2023, and gold in 2019, two FIBA 3x3 Men’s AmeriCups and the most valuable player award and gold in 2021 and 2022. Barry also participated one Pan American Games winning gold with his team in 2023.

“We are very excited and proud to announce the first USA Basketball 3x3 Men’s National Team that will compete at the Olympics,” Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3x3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3x3 men’s selection committee, said. “These four athletes have impressive USA Basketball competitive results and have been tremendous representatives of our country. We appreciate all the athletes that attended training camp to compete for a spot on the roster.”

While new to the Olympics scene, the quartet has a history together, competing in several tournaments together dating back to 2022 where they won the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 Men's AmeriCup. Following their success at that tournament, they won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games and a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

During the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Men's World Tour, the four found similar success finishing in the top three four times, and that included becoming the first American team to win a world tour event since 2019.

While the team's announcement is extremely exciting, the team will require a sturdy foundation to tether them down in those hectic moments. That foundation will consist of Joe Lewandowski and James Fraschilla. Lewandowski will assume the role of head coach, a position he has been in since 2014. He will be joined by assistant coach Fraschilla.

USA Basketball

The team will have one more opportunity to get their legs underneath them at a training camp held in Phoenix where the team will go to battle against the 3x3 team of Puerto Rico. The game will be played during the halftime of the second semifinal game of the NCAA's Men's March Madness Tournament.

The day after on Sunday, they will host an open practice and autograph session at the Men's Final Four Fan Fest.

Due to the success of the team in FIBA's world rankings system, the team has was awarded an automatic qualification for the tournament, and will not have to particpate in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.