Three-time US Olympian Emma Coburn says Paris dream 'is over' after ankle fracture and surgery

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai and undergoing surgery. A bronze medalist in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Coburn will now miss the U.S. track trials for the Paris Olympics. Coburn had thought she only sprained her right ankle on a water jump during the 3,000-meter steeplechase last Saturday, but scans later revealed significant damage. During surgery, a screw was implanted for the fracture.

