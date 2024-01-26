Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsOlympics

Actions

Shiffrin being checked for left leg injury after crash in Cortina downhill on 2026 Olympics course

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 10:11:20-05

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup downhill on the course for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics and was being checked for a possible left leg injury. The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Shiffrin's team says she was “taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury.” Shiffrin's “initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact." Federica Brignone, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin also crashed or were injured.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 26, 7am

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018