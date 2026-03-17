Paralympic closing ceremony marks end of winter Olympic season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The winter Olympic season has officially come to an end with the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Visitors at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum were able to watch the ceremony live and meet a Paralympic athlete. Kyle Coon competed in the 2020 and 2024 Paralympic triathlon, placing fifth and eighth respectively.

Coon is completely blind and competed with a teammate who helped guide him through the races.

One visitor reflected on what the experience meant for their family.

It's especially inspiring for my son I think. He just turned six and so um getting to show him those things and like what people can do if they put their mind to it I think is especially important for kids his age to be able to see that and see that like on a regular basis. Briana Rothrock, Colorado Springs Resident

In the Winter Olympics, Team USA placed third in the medal count and second in the Paralympics. The next Games will be on American soil, with Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.