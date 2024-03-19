Olympic law rewrite calls for public funding for SafeSport and federal grassroots sports office

DENVER (AP) — A proposed rewrite of the law governing the Olympics in the United States calls on public funding for the embattled U.S. Center for SafeSport while also forming a new government office to oversee grassroots sports that have long been attached to the Olympics themselves. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the legislation, which is bring proposed to rework the 1978 law that put the current Olympic structure in place. The word “amateur” would be stripped from the law’s title and would also be removed throughout the legislation in a nod to the reality that professional athletes have been part of the Olympics for at least four decades.

