Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsOlympics

Actions

Olympic law rewrite calls for public funding for SafeSport and federal grassroots sports office

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ju’Riese Colón
Posted at 8:31 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 10:31:40-04

DENVER (AP) — A proposed rewrite of the law governing the Olympics in the United States calls on public funding for the embattled U.S. Center for SafeSport while also forming a new government office to oversee grassroots sports that have long been attached to the Olympics themselves. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the legislation, which is bring proposed to rework the 1978 law that put the current Olympic structure in place. The word “amateur” would be stripped from the law’s title and would also be removed throughout the legislation in a nod to the reality that professional athletes have been part of the Olympics for at least four decades.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 19, 8am

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018