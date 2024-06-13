Colorado swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs high school student has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis.

Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School. The Olympic swim team recognized her incredible talent after she won two state titles back to back.

Mintenko ranks tenth in the 400-meter freestyle event, and 12th in the 200-meter freestyle event.

This invitation to Indianapolis makes her eligible to qualify for one of the relay teams headed to Paris this summer.