Olympic champ Ayumu Hirano will compete in Shaun White's new snowboarding league

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Ayumu Hirano headlines the roster of snowboarders set to compete in The Snow League, Shaun White’s new set of halfpipe contests that brings together top athletes to compete for $1.5 million in prizes. Hirano won gold at the Beijing Games by completing a run that featured a risky triple cork jump that hadn’t been landed previously as part of a complete halfpipe run. White finished fourth in that contest — the last of a career that spanned five Olympics and included three gold medals of his own.

