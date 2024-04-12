With his shot-blocking prowess, Peyton Watson becomes big catalyst off the bench for the Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Peyton Watson is on the rise as a shot-blocking, rebound-grabbing catalyst off the bench for the Denver Nuggets. He’s been taken under the wing of Kevin Durant since his high school days and been mentored by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic since joining the league. Success has come at Watson fast, which is why he sometimes cautions himself not to be in too big of a hurry. He's trying to enjoy the moment as the Nuggets attempt to defend their crown. Denver currently has the No. 1 seed in the West.
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT
Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento
Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee
Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento
Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington
Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis