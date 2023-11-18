Watch Now
Williamson and Ingram come through late to lift Pelicans past Nuggets 115-110

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Nov 17, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram added 21, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Williamson and Ingram each scored twice during a late 8-0 run and the Pelicans held on after the Nuggets missed three 3-point shots for the tie in the final 30 seconds.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 to help New Orleans win its second straight NBA In-Season Tournament game to improve to 2-1 in West Group B.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 assists and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who never led in the game and fell to 2-1 in the In-Season Tournament.

