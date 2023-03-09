Watch Now
Vucevic, LaVine lead Bulls to 117-96 win over Nuggets

David Zalubowski/AP
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, is caught with the ball by Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, and center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 23:50:31-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and the Chicago Bulls gave their playoff hopes an unexpected boost with a 117-96 victory against the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.

It was Vucevic's 40th double-double of the season.

With the win, the Bulls moved within a game of Washington for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He made only seven of his 16 shots, snapping a 51-game streak in which he shot at least 50% from the field.

