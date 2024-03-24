Trail Blazers start 5 rookies vs. Nuggets. That's only happened 1 other time in the last 50 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers started five rookies Saturday night against Denver, only the second time that has happened since starters were first tracked on NBA box scores more than 50 years ago.
Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, was in the lineup along with Duop Reath, Kris Murray, Toumani Camara and Rayan Rupert.
That was the first time an NBA team sent out five rookies to start since the Golden State Warriors on April 26, 2012, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Starters were first tracked on NBA box scores in the 1971-72 season.
