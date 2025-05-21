Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins NBA MVP, beating out Nuggets’ Jokic: ESPN report

DENVER — Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, beating out Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic for the league’s highest individual honor, according to an ESPN report.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 32.7 points per game. The Thunder also recorded arguably the most dominant regular season of all time, notching 54 double-digit wins and outscoring opponents by more than 1,000 points over the course of the year.

ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania broke the news on the social media site X Wednesday afternoon. The MVP was set to be formally announced at 5 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday.

It would the first MVP for Gilgeous-Alexander after he finished second to Jokic in the voting last season. He received 15 first place votes, 40 second place votes and 40 third place votes in 2024. Jokic received 79 first place votes, 18 second place votes and 2 third place votes last year.

Denver Nuggets Michael Malone changes his tune, says SGA ‘showed why he’s the MVP’ Landon Haaf

If stats were the deciding factor, Jokic would have been a shoo-in for MVP honors. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game this season, becoming the third player ever to average a triple-double over the course of a season and the first to finish in the top 10 in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.

Jokic had won the award three times in the last four seasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will officially be announced as the NBA MVP tonight. The Nikola Jokic fatigue among the media voters is real. But Jokic is the REAL MVP. 29.6 points. 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game. Only player ever to finish top 3 in points, rebounds, and assists. — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) May 21, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo was the other finalist, presumably set to finish third in the voting for the third time in four seasons. He won the award in the 2019-20 season.

The MVP announcement comes three days after the Thunder ousted the Nuggets from the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals, capped by a blowout win in Game 7. Oklahoma City would go on to take a 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.



What's next for the Nuggets after their Game 7 blowout loss against the Thunder? The Denver7 Sports team broke it down on the latest "Talk of the Town"