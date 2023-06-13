The NWS in Boulder roasted the Miami Heat with a simple forecast after Nuggets title

DENVER — Colorado is so stoked for the first NBA championship in Denver Nuggets history, even the National Weather Service is getting in on the fun.

The NWS in Boulder roasted the Miami Heat with a simple, rather bland forecast map Tuesday morning.

“A nugget of information: Heat Risk remains zero for Denver,” read a tweet from the NWS Boulder account, with the organization’s official heat risk index map for the state of Colorado.

The map showed a 0 risk level for Heat impact across much of the state – a dig at the Miami Heat, who were extinguished in five Games in the 2023 Finals.

NWS Boulder tagged its Miami counterparts, @NWSMiami, in the tweet.

Twitter loved the very on-brand troll-job of the Miami Heat.

"A winning forecast," one user quipped.

The NWS in San Diego took note of the jab – but didn't take a side – with a GIF.

Tuesday was forecast to be a mild day across most of the state, with highs in the 60s and low 70s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, and 50s and 60s in the high country.

A few areas on the Western Slope had a minor heat risk, according to the NWS index. The forecast high in Grand Junction was 79 degrees Tuesday.

For the weather-curious, here’s the explanation of the heat risk index, according to the NWS website: