T-wolves plan for Finch to be with them for Game 1 versus Nuggets. Still hope for sideline presence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning for coach Chris Finch to be with them in Denver for their Western Conference semifinal series following knee surgery.

They are considering seating configurations to allow Finch to be on the bench during games. Finch had his ruptured right patellar tendon repaired after a sideline collision with Mike Conley last week.

Assistant coach Micah Nori has taken over in Finch’s absence.

Finch would likely join the team in the locker room for pregame and halftime meetings and watch the action in a suite if there's not enough space for him to safely extend his leg.

Game 1 of the series against Denver is on Saturday.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

• Game 1: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 2: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 4: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 6: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) *

• Game 7: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD) *

* if necessary