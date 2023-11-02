Watch Now
T-wolves hand Nuggets 1st loss in wire-to-wire 110-89 rout, hit 26 of 27 free throws

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, works against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 2023-11-01T21:50:29-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 23:50:29-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their first loss in five games this season with a 110-89 victory.

This was a rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Timberwolves. They went 26 for 27 from the free-throw line and led the game from start to finish.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Jamal Murray scored 14 points for the Nuggets.

