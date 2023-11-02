T-wolves hand Nuggets 1st loss in wire-to-wire 110-89 rout, hit 26 of 27 free throws

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their first loss in five games this season with a 110-89 victory.

This was a rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Timberwolves. They went 26 for 27 from the free-throw line and led the game from start to finish.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Jamal Murray scored 14 points for the Nuggets.