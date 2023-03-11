Spurs overcome Jokic's triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120.

Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio.

The Spurs shot 54 percent in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of the few times in an injury-riddled season.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for Denver, which lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

It was Jokic's 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season.