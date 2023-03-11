Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Spurs overcome Jokic's triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120

Nuggets Spurs Basketball
Darren Abate/AP
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (50) and Nikola Jokic (15) fight for possession against San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Nuggets Spurs Basketball
Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 23:14:28-05

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120.

Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio.

The Spurs shot 54 percent in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of the few times in an injury-riddled season.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for Denver, which lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

It was Jokic's 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018