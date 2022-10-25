Watch Now
Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11), left, dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 25, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA.

Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start.

The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver’s previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

