Several surprises play their way into NBA early season MVP discussion with the usual suspects

DENVER (AP) — There are a few surprises who have played their way into the early season MVP conversations, joining the list usual list of NBA stars that includes Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. With the NBA In-Season Tournament heading into its knockout phase, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox are having MVP-caliber seasons. It will be entertaining to see if they can sustain that level. The frontrunners are arguably Jokic and Embiid, and the seemingly ageless LeBron James. The soon-to-be 39-year-old James continues to defy Father Time. He is in the mix for a fifth MVP title as he posts numbers similar to when he won the award in 2012-13.

