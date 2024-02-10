Sabonis breaks tie with Jokic for NBA triple-double lead with 16, Kings rout Nuggets 135-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to break a tie with Nikola Jokic for the NBA triple-double lead with 16 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 135-106 on Friday night.
Jokic, the NBA triple-double leader the last two seasons, had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to fall just short of keeping pace with Sabonis.
The defending champion Nuggets lost for the first time in four games and missed a chance to slip past the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference. Sacramento rebounded from a loss to lowly Detroit against the defending champs.
Malik Monk added 23 points for the Kings. Keegan Murray had 17.
