DENVER — Denver Nuggets rookie Trevon Brazile has made an early impression with high-flying dunks, rim-protecting blocks, and relentless energy.

Check out the interview in the video player below:

Rookie Trevon Brazile brings athleticism and a chip on his shoulder to the Nuggets

Selected 35th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and immediately traded to Denver, the 6-foot-10 forward from Springfield, Missouri, is carving out a role as a versatile, athletic piece off the bench and occasionally in the starting lineup.

In a one-on-one conversation with Denver7's Corey Rholdon, Brazile spoke about playing with a chip on his shoulder after being passed over by many teams on draft night. That mindset has shown up on the court. Through his first 15 games of the 2026-27 season, he is averaging 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.1 minutes while shooting 57.4% from the field and 36.7% from three. His efficiency and motor have stood out, especially on nights when the Nuggets need length and activity around Nikola Jokić.

Brazile’s path was not linear. After a solid freshman year at Missouri, he transferred to Arkansas and suffered a torn ACL early in his sophomore season. He returned stronger and more mature, developing into a two-way contributor who could finish above the rim, space the floor, and disrupt defensively. In his final college season he averaged roughly 13 points and 7.3 rebounds while leading the Razorbacks in blocks and ranking near the top in steals. He became the first Arkansas player to record 40-plus threes, blocks, and steals in the same season and earned SEC All-Tournament honors.

That production and athleticism (a 41-inch vertical and nearly 7-foot-4 wingspan at the combine) made him an attractive second-round target. In Denver he has already delivered highlight-reel plays, including a 17-point, 9-rebound outing in an overtime win over the Pelicans early in the season and multiple strong defensive sequences. Coach David Adelman has praised his energy and the trust he has earned from veterans.

Brazile is still adjusting to NBA spacing, defensive schemes, and the physicality of the league, but his early contributions suggest the Nuggets found a useful, high-upside piece. For a player who spent years overcoming injury and rising through the ranks, the opportunity in Denver is one he is determined to seize.

