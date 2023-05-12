Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Rolling with Jokic-Murray combo, Nuggets prepare for Western Conference finals

Suns Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA Western Conference basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Suns Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 18:04:58-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it was around December when he thought this could be a championship-caliber team.

Jamal Murray was a believer even sooner. Like in 2019.

After watching the Nuggets steamroll the Suns in Game 6 to clinch the Western Conference semifinals, it's hard to argue with him.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and finished with a triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Nuggets are off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 after beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night.

The top-seeded Nuggets will play the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018