Rockets beat first-place Nuggets 124-103 in home finale

Nuggets Rockets Basketball
Michael Wyke/AP
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) attempts to drive around Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., center top, as center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 04, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 32 points, six others scored in double figures and the last-place Houston Rockets topped the first-place Denver Nuggets 124-103 in their home finale.

Denver entered Tuesday three games ahead of Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference with four games remaining for both teams.

At 19-60 entering Tuesday, the Rockets stood 33 1/2 games behind Denver's 52-26 record. But none of that mattered to the upstart Rockets, hoping to end a rocky season on a positive note.

Denver had a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, making just one field goal in the first five minutes.

Houston went on a 16-4 run in that stretch.

