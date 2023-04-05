Rockets beat first-place Nuggets 124-103 in home finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 32 points, six others scored in double figures and the last-place Houston Rockets topped the first-place Denver Nuggets 124-103 in their home finale.

Denver entered Tuesday three games ahead of Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference with four games remaining for both teams.

At 19-60 entering Tuesday, the Rockets stood 33 1/2 games behind Denver's 52-26 record. But none of that mattered to the upstart Rockets, hoping to end a rocky season on a positive note.

Denver had a sluggish start to the fourth quarter, making just one field goal in the first five minutes.

Houston went on a 16-4 run in that stretch.