Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Reports: Denver Nuggets 1st-round pick DaRon Holmes II tears Achilles in NBA Summer League opener

Nuggets Holmes Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets 2024 first-round draft pick DeRon Holmes II speaks during an NBA basketball news conference Monday, July 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nuggets Holmes Basketball
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 13, 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.

Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Athletic was the first to report the injury.

Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference's co-player of the year last season as a junior, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggets-promo-2024.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018