Reggie Jackson leads Nuggets past Pistons for 107-103 win after Nikola Jokic ejected

Carlos Osorio/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks to the locker room afte his second technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 21:55:33-05

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and carried Denver in the fourth quarter after two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half, and the Nuggets handed the Detroit Pistons their 12th straight loss, 107-103.

Jackson had eight points and three assists in the final period as he and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shined against their former team. Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points.

Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were both ejected after arguing calls. Jokic finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points and nine assists for the Pistons.

