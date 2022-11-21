Watch Now
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

Vlatko Cancar, DeAndre Jordan
LM Otero/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar (31) gets lifted by teammate DeAndre Jordan after Cancar scored a 3-pointer at the end of the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Nuggets won 98-97. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vlatko Cancar, DeAndre Jordan
Posted at 12:25 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 14:25:27-05

DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97.

The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven two nights after getting blown out in Dallas without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

Instead, replay showed Dallas star Luka Doncic stepping out of bounds before a 3-pointer.

Cancar's bucket got Denver within 56-55. Michael Porter hit the deciding 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining.

Bones Hyland scored a career-high 29 points for Denver. Josh Green had a career-best 23 for Dallas.

