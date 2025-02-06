Porter ties career high with 39 points, Jokic adds 38 as Nuggets beat struggling Pelicans 144-119

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. tied a career high with 39 points on the eve of the trade deadline, Nikola Jokic added 38 and the Denver Nuggets beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 144-119 for their fourth straight win.

Porter was 16 of 23 from the field, including five 3-pointers, and had 12 rebounds. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation ahead of Thursday's deadline, but coach Michael Malone recently dismissed the notion.

Zion Williamson finished with 28 points for the Pelicans, who lost their seventh straight game.

