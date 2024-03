Porter scores 30 points, Nuggets hold off Heat's 4th-quarter rally in 103-97 victory

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points to help pick up the scoring load after Jamal Murray left because of a sprained left ankle, and the Denver Nuggets staved off Miami’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the Heat 103-97 on Thursday night. Porter was 12 of 23 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and had 11 rebounds to help the Nuggets improve to 5-0 since the All-Star break. Up 16 in the fourth quarter, Denver saw Miami trim it 99-97. Nikola Jokic made two free throws to seal it in a game where the Nuggets never trailed. Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, ending a streak of four triple-doubles. Bam Adebayo had 22 points for Miami. The Heat had won five straight.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT

Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento

Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee

Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento

Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington

Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN

Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento

Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT

Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis