Porter and Jokic turn in big nights, lead Nuggets to 113-100 win over Knicks

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had a sensational shooting night on his way to 31 points, Nikola Jokic notched his 22nd triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the New York Knicks for a 113-100 win.
Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the reigning champion Nuggets improved to 13-2 since the All-Star break.
Porter was 13 of 16 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Porter also had three 3-pointers to give him 193 for the season and break Dale Ellis' single-season team mark set in 1996-97.
Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 20 for the Knicks.
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT
Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento
Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee
Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento
Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington
Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis