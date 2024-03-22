Porter and Jokic turn in big nights, lead Nuggets to 113-100 win over Knicks

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had a sensational shooting night on his way to 31 points, Nikola Jokic notched his 22nd triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the New York Knicks for a 113-100 win.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the reigning champion Nuggets improved to 13-2 since the All-Star break.

Porter was 13 of 16 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Porter also had three 3-pointers to give him 193 for the season and break Dale Ellis' single-season team mark set in 1996-97.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 20 for the Knicks.

