Porter and Jokic turn in big nights, lead Nuggets to 113-100 win over Knicks

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Miles McBride defends (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:34 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 01:34:05-04

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had a sensational shooting night on his way to 31 points, Nikola Jokic notched his 22nd triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the New York Knicks for a 113-100 win.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the reigning champion Nuggets improved to 13-2 since the All-Star break.

Porter was 13 of 16 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Porter also had three 3-pointers to give him 193 for the season and break Dale Ellis' single-season team mark set in 1996-97.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 20 for the Knicks.

