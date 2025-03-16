Watch Now
Poole's 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left gives Wizards a 126-123 win over the Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give the Washington Wizards a 126-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Poole finished with 19 points. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with a career-high 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Poole's jumper with 44.1 seconds left gave the Wizards a 120-119 lead. After Russell Westbrook's layup for Denver, Kyshawn George made a 3-pointer to again put the Wizards in front.

Jamal Murray's jumper tied the game at 123 with 5.1 seconds left before Poole's 3-pointer for the win.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

  • March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
  • March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
  • March 23: @ Houston Rockets
  • March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
  • March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
  • April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
  • April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
  • April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • April 13: @ Houston Rockets
