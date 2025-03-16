Poole's 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left gives Wizards a 126-123 win over the Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give the Washington Wizards a 126-123 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Poole finished with 19 points. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with a career-high 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Poole's jumper with 44.1 seconds left gave the Wizards a 120-119 lead. After Russell Westbrook's layup for Denver, Kyshawn George made a 3-pointer to again put the Wizards in front.

Jamal Murray's jumper tied the game at 123 with 5.1 seconds left before Poole's 3-pointer for the win.

