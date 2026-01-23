Peyton Watson scores career-high 35 points as short-handed Nuggets outlast Wizards 107-97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to lead the short-handed Denver Nuggets to a 107-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points in his return after missing 11 games with a strained calf. Aaron Gordon also scored 16 points.

Nikola Jokic missed his 13th consecutive game for Denver with a hyperextended left knee.

Kyshawn George scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Washington, which lost its eighth in a row. Tre Johnson added 19 points for the Wizards, who dropped 14 consecutive games from late October to early December.

Washington shot a season-worst 38.1% (32 of 84) to sink to 10-33, one game ahead of last-place Indiana in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards never never led after halftime, but pulled into an 83-all tie after Alex Sarr's free throw early in the fourth quarter.

Denver responded with a 9-0 run, with Watson making a 3-pointer and another jumper during the stretch. He later surpassed his previous season and career best of 32 points with a free throw with 1:50 remaining after overcoming an awkward fall during a contested dunk attempt.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit Milwaukee on Friday night.

Wizards: Visit Charlotte on Saturday night.

