Peyton Watson is heading to Cleveland in a 3-team sign and trade deal

DENVER - The Nuggets decided they were not going to break the bank on re-signing Peyton Watson. According to multiple ESPN reports and Nuggets sources, Watson is heading to Cleveland in a 3-team sign and trade deal.

Watson is going to the Cavaliers, Max Strus is heading to the Clippers, and the Nuggets will get an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder. Watson has agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavaliers as part of the three-team sign-and-trade. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season.

But Watson suffered a late-season hamstring injury and missed the playoffs. Other national reports say the Nuggets are interested in aging veteran and former six-time All-Star free agent DeMar DeRozan.