Pacers make early splash by agreeing to 2-year, $45 million deal with Bruce Brown, source says

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and forward Bruce Brown celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 20:45:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bruce Brown Jr. is leaving the NBA champion Denver Nuggets for a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The deal includes a team option for the second year.

The person requested anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced publicly.

Brown started 31 games and was a key contributor in the playoffs for the Nuggets last season. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the regular season.

Denver wanted to keep Brown, but was prevented by salary cap rules from offering a deal anywhere near the one the Pacers offered.

