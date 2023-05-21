One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night.

Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent.

It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.