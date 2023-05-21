Watch Now
One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

Ashley Landis/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, passes over Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 21, 2023
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night.

Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent.

It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

