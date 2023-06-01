Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Once a risky pick, Porter now Nuggets' X-factor on NBA Finals run

Porter is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds through the playoffs. His defense has been noteworthy as well.
Michael Porter Jr., once thought to be a risky pick, now paying off as team's X-factor on NBA Finals run.
mpj.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 19:24:35-04

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. was once considered a risky pick by the Denver Nuggets due to his balky back.

But he's rewarded their belief in him by helping lead the team to their first NBA Finals that starts Thursday at home against Miami.

He’s become Denver's X factor.

Porter is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds through the playoffs. His defense has been noteworthy as well.

The Nuggets took Porter at No. 14 in the 2018 draft despite his back issues. He’s gone through three back procedures since college, missed basically two of his five NBA seasons, but still showed enough flashes of his immense talent to earn a max extension.

NBA Finals Nuggets Basketball

Nuggets

History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

The Associated Press
3:24 PM, Jun 01, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetssection.png

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018