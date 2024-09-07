Nuggets star Jamal Murray agrees to a 4-year, $208M max contract extension

DENVER — Denver7 Sports has confirmed that star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

For that kind of money, the Nuggets are hoping they get Playoff Jamal and not Olympics Jamal.

Murray made a remarkable comeback after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL to help lead the Nuggets to their first NBA title in 2023.

He had an injury-filled 2023-24 season and postseason and that was followed by a disappointing run with the Canadian team at the Paris Olympics.

The new deal will keep Jamal in Denver for the next five seasons. He will earn $36 million this coming season before bumping up to $46.5 million next season when the extension kicks in.

Murray is 27 years old and is part of the one-two punch with Nikola Jokic that led the Nuggets to their only NBA Championship. Murray is the Nuggets all-time leader in 3-pointers and averaged over 21 points and 6 assists per game last season. The Nuggets start training camp on September 25.