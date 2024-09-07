Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Nuggets star Jamal Murray agrees to a 4-year, $208M max contract extension

After suffering a devastating knee injury, Jamal Murray discusses his difficult road to an NBA championship,
Nuggets Murray Contract Basketball
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Denver7 Sports has confirmed that star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Denver Nuggets.

For that kind of money, the Nuggets are hoping they get Playoff Jamal and not Olympics Jamal.

Murray made a remarkable comeback after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL to help lead the Nuggets to their first NBA title in 2023.

He had an injury-filled 2023-24 season and postseason and that was followed by a disappointing run with the Canadian team at the Paris Olympics.

The new deal will keep Jamal in Denver for the next five seasons. He will earn $36 million this coming season before bumping up to $46.5 million next season when the extension kicks in.

Murray is 27 years old and is part of the one-two punch with Nikola Jokic that led the Nuggets to their only NBA Championship. Murray is the Nuggets all-time leader in 3-pointers and averaged over 21 points and 6 assists per game last season. The Nuggets start training camp on September 25.

From injury to championship, Jamal Murray discusses his journey

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggets-promo-2024.jpg

Denver Nuggets